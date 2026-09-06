Season’s 1st snowfall in hills of Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received season's first snowfall while widespread rains in the Valley brought down temperatures across the region.

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According to the Meteorological Department, light snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, including Gumri and Zojila, marking the first snowfall of the season in the region.

The higher reaches around Gumri and Zojila received light snow, covering the mountain slopes with a thin white blanket and bringing a noticeable chill to the area.

The snowfall and rain have resulted in a perceptible drop in temperatures in the higher reaches, with the weather showing early signs of the approaching colder season.

Several areas of the Valley received rainfall with some areas experiencing heavy showers.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir during the next five days, although partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places are expected during the next two days before improvement.

Meanwhile, a variation in maximum temperatures was recorded across the Valley today.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Weatherman said temperatures are likely to decline slightly following the recent spell of rain and snowfall, while the overall weather situation continues to be monitored.