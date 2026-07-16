Searches on IB, no tunnel found

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: A search operation was launched today following the discovery of a suspicious hole in an agricultural field near the International Border (IB) in Samba district triggering fears of a cross-border infiltration tunnel.

After a detailed inspection, the possibility of a tunnel was ruled out, the officials said.

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Following the information, a joint team of the Army, Border Security Force and police rushed to the scene at Jarain village in Ghagwal area and initiated a thorough search and digging operation to verify the nature of the suspicious hole.

The site was immediately cordoned off, while technical experts examined the suspected opening to determine whether it was linked to a cross-border tunnel used for infiltration of terrorists.

The suspected opening was found to be merely a hole in the ground and there was no evidence of any underground tunnel or cross-border infiltration route.

Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance along the border, which has witnessed tunnel-digging attempts by Pakistan-based elements in the past.