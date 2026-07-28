Searches on IB, LoC after drone sightings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Security forces today launched search operations in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Samba and Rajouri districts following overnight sightings of suspected Pakistani drones.

The drone activity was observed by alert Army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj, near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

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Officials said both areas were placed under heightened surveillance, and search operations were launched by the Army, assisted by the police and other security agencies, at first light to ensure that no narcotics or weapons had been air-dropped by the suspected drones.

The searches were continuing when last reports were received.

However, no recovery or arrest had been reported so far.

The latest incident comes amid a noticeable increase in drone activities in the forward areas over the past week.

Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and intensified anti-drone measures in vulnerable border areas, particularly in Samba and Kathua districts, following multiple suspected drone sightings, amid concerns over attempts to smuggle arms and narcotics or to facilitate infiltration, the officials said.