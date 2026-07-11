Searches in Seoj Dhar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: A search operation has been launched by security forces at Seoj Dhar in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district following inputs about presence of a terrorist in the area.

Reports said security personnel reached Seoj Dhar after reports indicated presence of one terrorist in the areas.

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A senior police officer confirmed that a search operation was on in Seoj Dhar but there were no further details.