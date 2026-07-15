Searches in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda; hideout busted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: A massive search operation has been launched by the security forces across several villages in Rajouri district after CCTV footage purportedly showed the movement of two suspected terrorists in the area.

Separately, several suspected persons were detained for questioning during an operation in Surankote area of Poonch district, while searches were conducted at the ancestral home of a local terrorist -- now operating from across the border -- in Doda district.

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In Thannamandi area of Rajouri, two suspected terrorists were allegedly caught on a CCTV camera while crossing a road late Sunday, prompting the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army to launch a coordinated search operation in the area.

However, the CCTV footage hasn't been verified as yet.

Search teams have spread out across Bhanghai, Hasplote, Karyote, Kopra top and adjoining forest villages to trace the two individuals, officials said, adding that despite heavy rainfall in the area, the operation continues.

In another operation, officials said several persons including an influential one were detained for questioning by police during search operations in Sangla and Gunthal villages of Surankote.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs regarding suspicious activities.

Police also searched the house of terrorist Talib Hussain Mochi at Chanti village in Gandoh area of Doda district, officials said, adding that Mochi is suspected to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) at present.

They said no objectionable material was recovered during the search operation.

Meanwhile, a terrorist hideout was busted in a forward village in Poonch district, leading to recovery of some ammunition.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police, Central Reserve Police Force and Army in Sawjian sector of Mandi, the officials said.

They said 246 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun were recovered from the hideout, which was subsequently destroyed.

No one was arrested in connection with the recovery, they added.