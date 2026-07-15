SRINAGAR, July 15 : Police in Baramulla district on Wednesday conducted search operations at the residential houses belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residents living in Pakistan.

"The searches were carried out strictly in accordance with due legal procedure in the Bijhama area of Baramulla district. Police recovered no incriminating material during the searches," a police spokesperson said here.

He said these search operations form part of ongoing efforts to prevent unlawful activities, maintain a secure environment, and ensure that all necessary preventive measures are taken in the interest of public safety.

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The spokesperson said they sincerely appreciate the cooperation residents extended during the operation.