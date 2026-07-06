Search operation launched after suspected Pakistani drone sighted along LoC in J-K

Jammu, Jul 6 : A search operation was launched early Monday after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, was observed over the forward villages of Meenka and Beripattan in the Sunderbani sector late Sunday, they said.

According to officials, the suspected drone briefly entered the Indian side before returning across the LoC into Pakistan.

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Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation at first light to check whether the drone had dropped any payload, such as narcotics or weapons, officials said.

However, no suspicious or objectionable material was recovered during the operation, they said. PTI