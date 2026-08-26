Search operation in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 25: Security forces launched an extensive search operation in Madkoli village in the hilly Sumb area of Samba after an Iridium satellite communication set was reportedly detected in the area today.

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Official sources said the information was received around 1 pm, following which J&K Police, Army and other security agencies rushed to the area and started a search operation.

The operation was led by personnel of the J&K Police, including SOG DSP Sakshi Sharma and SHO Samba Pushpinder Singh Chib, along with Army troops and other security personnel.

Official sources said though Iridium satellite sets are used by Indian security forces as well for satellite communication, the reported foreign-origin device raised suspicion among the security agencies.

They said the search continued for several hours, but no satellite set or other suspicious material was recovered.

Sources said the possibility of a terrorist or an associate hiding in the area could not be ruled out.

They said terrorists often switch off such communication devices after contacting their handlers across the border.

The area is considered important from a security perspective as the route runs along the Basantar River and leads towards the International Border with Pakistan.

It was reportedly used by terrorists as a preferred infiltration route in the past.

Security surveillance in the area was intensified after members of the Village Defence Committee killed an Afghan terrorist in Chila Danga village several years ago.

A police post was also established subsequently, which helped curb terrorist movement along the route.

The detection of a Thuraya satellite set in the area in January 2024 had also put security agencies on alert.