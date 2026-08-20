JAMMU, Aug 20: Security forces launched a search operation in the bordering areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday following reports of suspicious movement, officials said.

The operation was launched in forest areas near the Udhampur-Kathua border in Billawar forests.

According to locals, unidentified persons allegedly knocked on the door of a house in a village in the Billawar belt late Wednesday night.

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The family did not open the door but found next day that food the kept in their house had gone missing, leading to suspicion that someone had entered the premises.

Kathua Superintendent of Police, Operations, Pritpal Singh said such routine operations are carried out to maintain vigil in the border areas.

"To maintain alertness, these routine operations are carried out. Regarding the suspicious activity reported, yes, this is a bordering area, so keeping that in mind, we are carrying out this operation," Singh said. (Agencies)