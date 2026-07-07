SRINAGAR: (Jul 7) The search operation to track down two local terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba entered its fourth day in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, with security forces resuming combing operations after an overnight pause, officials said.

The searches resumed at daybreak after being suspended overnight. The two terrorists were first spotted by surveillance cameras on July 3 in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages.

A joint team of several columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has maintained a tight cordon around the area. Security forces had cleared four villages by Monday evening.