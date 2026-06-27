Sea route near Oman is expanding to facilitate  more traffic through Strait of Hormuz, US Navy says

DUBAI, June 27: A maritime body overseen by the US Navy said Saturday that a route through the Strait of Hormuz near Oman's shores is expanding to allow for both inbound and outbound traffic.

The announcement by the Joint Maritime Information Centre serves as another warning to Iran that the US is pushing to reopen the strait.

Iran has insisted ships must obey its orders and is warning it will start charging fees for transit through the strait, through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas once passed.

The US and Gulf Arab states have rejected Iran's demands. The Strait is considered around the world as an international waterway, despite being the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. (AP)