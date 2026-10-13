SDRF, NDRF Continue Search For Woman Swept Away In Jammu Floods For Third Day

Jammu, Oct 13: Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police, continued their search for a woman, who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Jammu, for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Ruksana Kouser, wife of Mohd Kaleem, was swept away by a strong water current following heavy rainfall on October 11 in the Bagani Talab-Flora nallah in Chinore of Jammu city, they said.

The search operation is underway in the flood-affected areas, including Gumpul in Domana, with rescue personnel facing challenges due to the strong water currents and difficult ground conditions, they said.

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SDRF Commandant Mohd Aslam visited the affected areas to assess the situation and review the ongoing search operation, they said.

He was accompanied by Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Domana Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Superintendent of Police SDRF Dinesh Gupta and Deputy SP Trainings SDRF Rohit Dev Singh. The officers interacted with personnel deployed on the ground and assessed the operational challenges, they said.

Aslam directed the teams to continue coordinated search efforts with dedication and determination until the missing woman is traced, officials said.

According to family members, the incident occurred when the couple was caught in the strong current while attempting to deal with their car being swept away by the floodwaters. Kaleem was trying to move the vehicle backwards after it stalled, they said.

The search operation is continuing, with SDRF, NDRF and police personnel working together to trace the missing woman. (Agencies)