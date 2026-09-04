SDM orders enquiry into Medical negligence case

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 3: Taking serious cognizance of allegations regarding the death of Shokit Ahmed Shawl, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thannamandi, Abid Hussain Shah, has initiated prompt administrative action and directed the constitution of a committee to conduct a fair, impartial and detailed enquiry into the matter.

Acting upon the concerns raised by the local residents and relatives of the deceased, the SDM Thannamandi has written to the Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, seeking the constitution of a suitable enquiry committee comprising senior Medical Officers and BMOs. The committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of negligence or procedural lapses on the part of the Medical staff posted at the Community Health Centre, Thannamandi.

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Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, the SDM Thannamandi observed that allegations involving public health and medical services require a transparent, impartial and fact-based examination. The enquiry committee has been tasked with examining all relevant medical records, treatment provided to the deceased, statements of the concerned medical personnel, family members and witnesses, along with any other material relevant to establishing the facts.

The committee will specifically ascertain whether any negligence, dereliction of duty or procedural lapse occurred on the part of the concerned medical personnel.

Demonstrating a firm commitment to accountability and justice, the SDM has directed that the detailed enquiry report, along with specific findings and recommendations, be submitted at the earliest, preferably within seven days, to facilitate further necessary action under the relevant rules.

He has accorded top priority to the matter, underlining the commitment of the Sub-Divisional Administration to ensuring a transparent enquiry, fixing responsibility wherever warranted, and bringing the actual facts surrounding the unfortunate incident to light.