SDA officer gets addl charge
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 11: A senior officer of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SDA. Official sources said that Raj Mohammed, Director, Land Management, Srinagar...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 11: A senior officer of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SDA.
Official sources said that Raj Mohammed, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority shall look after the charge of the post of CEO of the SDA, in addition to his own duties till further orders.
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