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Home / State / SDA officer gets addl charge

SDA officer gets addl charge

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 11: A senior officer of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SDA. Official sources said that Raj Mohammed, Director, Land Management, Srinagar...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: A senior officer of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SDA.

Official sources said that Raj Mohammed, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority shall look after the charge of the post of CEO of the SDA, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

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