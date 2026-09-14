SD Sabha awards Jhankis of Janamashtami Shobha Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: During a programme organised by Shree Sanatan Dharma (SD) Sabha here today, various Jhankis (tableaux) that participated in Shri Krishna Janamashtami Shobha Yatra were felicitated for their outstanding performances.

The first prize was jointly awarded to Ved Mandir, Ambphalla and Shiv Shakti Bhandara, Parade Ground Jammu while the second prize was given to Shri Ranvireshwar Mandir Welfare Committee, Shalamar and Kashmiri Pandit Sabha.

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Third prize was jointly presented to Brahma Kumari Ashram, Rehari and S.D Natak Samaj, Diwana Mandir. Consolation prizes were given to all the participating Jhankis to encourage their efforts.

The president of Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Parshottam Dadhichi, working president, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, vice president VHP, Shakti Dutt Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Atma Ram Sagar, Dalip Gupta, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Kotwal and other office-bearers and members of the Sabha were also present on the occasion along with Swami Hriday Nand Giri Ji Maharaj.

SP City Vivek Shekhar was chief guest while Dr. Chander Mohan Raina was guest of honour.

The jury included former Doordarshan Director Dr. Naseeb Singh and retired District Judge Shakti Gupta, along with other distinguished personalities.

The stage was conducted by Anil Magotra, Gagan Sharma, Narayan Singh, Raj Kumar Langar, Baldev Singh, Subhash Sharma, Shilpi Verma, Dr. Swati Sharma, Anita Sharma and others.

Several institutions and organisations including Asaram Bapu Ashram, Ashram Gaushala Sanstha Ambphalla, Sanskar Bharati J&K, Kud Dance Team, Nimai Pathshala, ISKCON Temple, S.D Kanya Vidyalaya Julaka Mohalla, S.D Tara Puri School and Arun Sports Club also participated in the programme.

Purushottam Dadhichi said that objective of Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha is not only to preserve religious traditions but also to pass on Jammu’s rich cultural heritage to the younger generation.

The chief guest SP City Vivek Shekhar said that religious and cultural programmes play an important role in generating positive energy and strengthening communal harmony, brotherhood and unity in society.