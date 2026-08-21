SCW Kashmir Conducts Search At Safakadal In J&K Police Appointment Forgery Case

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The Special Crime Wing (SCW), Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K, on Thursday conducted a search at a residential premises in Safakadal, Srinagar, in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged forgery of date-of-birth and educational qualification documents used for appointment in the J&K Police Department.

Officials said the search was carried out in compliance with a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate (PT&E), Srinagar.

The investigation relates to Case FIR No. 10/2026, registered by the Special Crime Wing under Sections 420, 468 and 471 RPC, pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and use of forged documents.

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As part of the investigation, the SCW team conducted a search at the residential premises of SG Constable Manzoor Ahmad Najar at Safakadal, Srinagar.

The authorities are examining documents and other material relevant to the allegations, particularly those concerning the date of birth and educational qualifications allegedly submitted in connection with the police appointment.

The search operation was conducted strictly in accordance with the due process of law, while further investigation into the case remains underway.

The Special Crime Wing has advised members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent activities and document-related fraud and to report such incidents to the SSP, SCW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K.

Individuals who believe they have been victims of fraud may also submit their complaints through the official email channel of the SCW Kashmir.

Email: sspscw-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.(KNC)