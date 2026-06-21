SCW Jammu registers two FIRs in job fraud, fake certificate cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has registered two separate FIRs in alleged cases of job fraud, cheating, and use of forged documents.

Officials said in the first case, four complainants alleged that two individuals-Mohammad Younis and Sarfaraz Ahmed-both residents of Chhungan Charoon in Mendhar area of Poonch district collected more than Rs 6 lakh from them on the promise of securing Government jobs for their wards in the Military Engineering Services (MES).

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The accused allegedly provided fake appointment orders bearing forged stamps and signatures of the Chief Engineer, Headquarters Central Command.

Officials said the verification confirmed that the appointment orders were not issued by the concerned authority and were forged.

Based on the findings, Crime Branch registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started investigation, they said.

The officials said in another case, a complaint from senior police formations alleged that a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector had secured appointment in Jammu and Kashmir Police by producing a fake educational certificate.

During the enquiry, Hamid Ullah, a resident of Kanah in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, was found to have allegedly submitted a forged 8th Pass School Leaving Certificate at the time of his recruitment, they said.

Officials added that the verification by the Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, confirmed that no such record existed in the concerned school.

Following the enquiry and recommendations for criminal action, Crime Branch registered an FIR and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Crime Branch has advised the public to remain cautious of fraudulent job offers and verify the authenticity of recruitment-related communications before making any payments.