SCW Jammu registers cheating case in land investment fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has registered a cheating case against a woman following a complaint alleging fraudulent inducement in a land investment deal.

The accused has been identified as Jyoti Devi, wife of Omkar Singh, and a resident of Lower Muthi, Jammu.

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An SCW official said the complainant alleged that Jyoti Devi and her husband induced him to invest money in a proposed land deal at Lower Barnai by promising higher returns.

Trusting them, he paid Rs 18 lakh in January 2024, he said.

However, the accused allegedly later started avoiding him and failed to return even the amount invested despite repeated requests.

The SCW official said that a preliminary enquiry was conducted by the Crime Branch, during which the allegations were found to disclose prima facie commission of an offence.

Accordingly, he said, a case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station SCW Jammu and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has advised the public to exercise caution while dealing with persons promising lucrative returns on investments and to verify their credentials, registration and authorisation before making any payment.