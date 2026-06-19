SCW Jammu books Anantnag man for Rs 15 lakh fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of Crime Branch Jammu has registered a case against a resident of Anantnag for allegedly duping a man of nearly Rs 15 lakh on the false promise of securing government jobs for his relatives.

Officials said the accused, identified as Mehraj Ahmed Zargar of Bijbehara, allegedly projected himself as the personal assistant to a Principal Secretary and claimed to have influence with senior government officers.

Advertisement

On the basis of these claims, he reportedly convinced the complainant to pay around Rs 15 lakh in several installments during 2024 for arranging government employment. The accused also received a mobile phone as a gift from the complainant.

Officials said a preliminary verification conducted by the Crime Branch revealed that the accused had no authority or capability to provide government jobs and had allegedly obtained the money through deception and false representations.

Despite receiving the amount, no jobs were arranged and the money was not returned. The accused later became untraceable, officials said.

Based on the findings of the verification, officials said Police Station Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Jammu, registered a case under section 420 of the IPC and started further investigation.

The officials said the probe will focus on uncovering the full facts of the case, identifying any wider conspiracy or additional victims, and taking legal action against those involved.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has advised the public to remain cautious of individuals offering government jobs in exchange for money and to verify such claims through official channels before making any payment.