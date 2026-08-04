SCSWC frames new body, Kulwant Sambyal appointed as president

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 3: Established with the objective of addressing public grievances, promoting development and ensuring the welfare of the general public Samba Civil Society Welfare Committee (SCSWC) framed new body.

The new body was framed under the leadership of Kulwant Sambyal as new president/chairman of the committee.

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The other members of the committee are Subash Singh as chief patron, Jangbir Singh as senior vice president, Prem Thapa as senior general secretary, Gotam Dutta as vice president, Shiv Darshan Singh as chief organizer, Suman Sharma as secretary, Hirtesh Sambyal as press secretary, Rakesh Singh as joint secretary, Kuldeep Singh as cashier, while Kulbir Singh, Rishab Sharma,Supal Pathania, Deep Kumar, Dinesh Singh, Rajeev Singh, Sweetu Singh, Parbhat Singh, Devraj and Rajinder Singh were appointed as excecutive members and Ramesh Chander Verma and Behari Lal were appointed as Advisors to the Committee.

Appealing to the residents of Samba, the newly appointed president sought wholehearted public support and cooperation, expressing confidence that collective participation would contribute significantly to the district's overall development.

The organization also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountabilit, and equal responsibility among all members while working for community welfare.

It pledged to identify and resolve civic issues through constructive dialogue and close coordination with the administration.