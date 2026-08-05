Scrapping Of Article 370 Marked New Era Of Inclusive Development, Social Justice: HP Governor

Shimla, Aug 5: Abrogation of Article 370 was a landmark decision in the history of Independent India, as it strengthened the principles of one Constitution, one law and equal rights for all citizens, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Wednesday.

The governor said the abrogation of the article that granted special rights to the erstwhile state led to inclusive development, social justice, and integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the national mainstream.

Gupta extended his greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the seventh anniversary of the Union’s action, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership.

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“For decades, several communities and sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir faced limitations in accessing their full rights and benefits. Communities such as West Pakistan Refugees, Valmiki Samaj, Gorkha community and other deprived sections had long-standing aspirations for equal opportunities and constitutional safeguards,” the governor said in a statement.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 ensured that the full benefits of the Constitution of India and welfare measures reached all residents of the Union Territory.

“Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, I have closely witnessed the aspirations of its people for peace, dignity, prosperity and development. The historic decision has opened new possibilities for accelerated growth, improved governance, better infrastructure and inclusive empowerment,” Gupta said. (Agencies)