Scindia expresses confidence that C-DoT tech capabilities will make world rely on India

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed confidence that technical capabilities of state-owned C-DoT will contribute in transforming India from being self-reliant to make the world rely on it.

Speaking on the 43rd foundation day of the Centre for Department of Telematics (C-DoT), Scindia said India has been able to break into the club of four countries supplying advanced telecom gear for 4G and 5G across the globe and become the fifth country to develop its own 4G stack.

The Union Telecom Minister said Saptadhara -- the Prime Minster's seven-point vision for Viksit Bharat, focusing on manufacturing, agriculture, technology, Gati Shakti, defence, green-blue economy and soft power -- must guide India's progress and C-DoT's destiny.

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"I am very confident that my family present here today will lead India from an India that was 'vishwa par nirbhar' (dependent on the world) to an India today that is Atmanirbhar to a C-DoT that will contribute to India tomorrow on a 'vishwa Bharat par nirbhar' (world dependent on India)," the minister said.

Scindia said India was behind the world in 4G, walked and marched with the world on 5G but due to organizations such as C-DoT, the government and every proud Indian can say that India will lead the world in 6G.

"The next era of telecom is not going to be defined merely by connecting people. But it will be defined by ensuring that connectivity and the networks that we evolve are trusted, resilient, intelligent, and most importantly, secure," the minister said.

He said as India marches to the journey of Viksit Bharat 2047, C-DoT has to march from lab to market and from research to development, globally marketing those developmental products.

C-DoT at the event unveiled around 14 quantum products, some of which have been deployed in live networks.

Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, said the Sanchar Saathi app developed by C-DoT, has helped trace approximately 36 lakh stolen devices and blocked nearly 57 lakh lost or stolen phones.

"It might seem simple for many people, but for many families, that phone is not just a simple device; it is probably one of the most expensive items that they own. It contains everything about their life. We take things for granted, but I know how much work it takes to build these systems," he said.

Scindia said there have been around 2.5 crore downloads of Sanchar Saathi app, and it is estimated to have prevented financial fraud worth Rs 4,000 crore till date.

"Preventing one individual's entire life savings with your work, in my view, is probably the best work anybody can do in this world," he said adding that India has an opportunity to make an impact on 6G, rather than just reading the standards. (PTI)