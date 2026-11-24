NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the setting up of an advisory panel to resolve issues related to startups and MSMEs in the sector.

During the Telecom Startups and MSME conclave, several entities presented their readiness to provide advanced technologies required for self-reliance in the sector, and also flagged issues that are retarding their growth path.

"I would like to make an announcement today that I would like to set up an advisory group, like I have for the TSPs (telecom service providers)... an advisory group for our startups and MSMEs that would meet with me on a regular basis with your pain points so that we can resolve," Scindia said.

Startups and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) largely sought government support in trials and commercialisation of their technology. (PTI)