Scientific validation of Ayurveda will boost patient trust, says vice president Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday called for strengthened scientific research to establish how Ayurvedic medicines work and the time they take to produce results, saying evidence-based validation would strengthen patient confidence and enhance the global acceptance of traditional medicine.

Addressing the KAUMARACON 2026-International Conference on Kaumarabhritya organised by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), he urged students and researchers to take a keen interest in studying the mechanisms of Ayurvedic treatments and validating their effectiveness through scientific research.

"Now we have to prove how it works. That is your job, especially the young students who are sitting here. You should take special interest in a particular subject and you have to establish how it works," Radhakrishnan said.

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He said Ayurveda had been practised for centuries, but it was important to scientifically establish how its medicines work and how much time they take to deliver results.

"If these two things are established, then there is no need for anything else. The patient's confidence will go up," he said.

Referring to the need to preserve traditional medical knowledge, the vice president congratulated the Ministry of AYUSH for its efforts to document India's traditional medical heritage in written texts, noting that much of the knowledge had historically been passed down orally.

He expressed confidence that stronger scientific evidence and growing patient trust could significantly increase the number of people seeking Ayurvedic treatment.

Emphasising the importance of confidence among medical students, he said they should develop faith in Ayurvedic treatment and medicines while working to understand their mechanisms through research.

Stressing the need for scientific rigour and patient-centred care, Radhakrishnan said Ayurveda could support preventive healthcare and lifestyle management, while modern medicine remained vital for diagnostics, emergencies, surgery and the treatment of serious diseases.

"Their responsible integration must be guided by evidence, safety, quality, and respect for established clinical standards," he said. (PTI)