Science Against Disasters

When disaster strikes the mountain region, it rarely announces itself with patience. An earthquake gives seconds, a cloudburst perhaps minutes, and a glacial lake outburst flood, as Nepal's recent tragedy showed, leaves barely enough time for a shout of "water is coming" to travel down a valley. In such a landscape, advance knowledge is the only real currency. In this light, the inauguration of the Seismological Observatory in Kishtwar, the country's 183rd, should be read not as a ceremonial milestone, but as a piece of life-saving infrastructure.

The numbers tell a story of transformation. Jammu and Kashmir now has four seismological observatories at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Kishtwar. The new facility, equipped with digital seismic instruments, will transmit data in real time to the 24x7 Earthquake Monitoring Centre of the National Centre for Seismology in New Delhi. The weather network has grown in a similar fashion. The region had no Doppler Weather Radar in 2014; four have since been installed at Banihal, Jot, Jammu and Srinagar, and four more, at Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag and Baramulla, are due to be commissioned in 2027. Automatic Weather Stations have risen from three to 12, and rain gauge stations from nine to 15. Going from nothing to something substantial is no small achievement for terrain this unforgiving.

Nowhere is this expansion more pertinent than in Doda and Kishtwar. Kishtwar sits in the middle of a fault line. It is also home to the Chenab basin's densest cluster of hydroelectric capacity, with roughly three-quarters of the harnessed power concentrated in this stretch. Above its Warwan and Dachhan valleys lie glacial lakes that scientific assessments of the Brahma Group of Glaciers show have swollen from 10-12 hectares to 80-90 hectares, held back by loose, unconsolidated moraine. Add the memory of the Chasoti cloudburst tragedy, and the region presents a rare convergence of hazards: seismic, hydrological and meteorological, all stacked upon one another, with lakhs of people living downstream.

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This is precisely why the new Doppler radars at Doda and Kishtwar matter so much. Cloudbursts are fast, localised and ferocious, and they are the likeliest trigger for a moraine breach. A radar that can track the build-up of intense rainfall cells over the upper catchments turns a surprise into a warning. Likewise, a seismic observatory that records tremors around the clock can help scientists understand fault behaviour, assess hazards and guide where and how to build. The data feeds district administrations and rescue teams alike and informs the planning of safer roads, bridges, dams and settlements.

It must be said plainly that nobody can stop nature's fury. No instrument will prevent an earthquake or hold back a swollen lake. But the distinction between a natural hazard and a human catastrophe often lies in preparation. With reliable data, risks can be anticipated, vulnerable zones identified, and people moved before harm arrives. Warning time, even if only minutes, is the margin that separates survivors from victims.

That, however, is where the harder work begins. Instruments produce data; only institutions turn it into action. The Administration must ensure that warnings reach the last village in plain language through sirens and mobile alerts. Evacuation routes must be marked, and mock drills held regularly rather than once. The information is important, but following it is equally so. Maintenance and staffing deserve equal attention. Radars and sensors in remote, snowbound locations are vulnerable to power failures, communication breakdowns and neglect.

There will always be those who question the cost of such systems. The answer lies in what they protect: homes, schools, highways, hydropower projects built to last generations, and above all, human lives, which are priceless. A timely investment in science is vastly cheaper than reconstruction, compensation and grief. The Kishtwar observatory and the expanding radar network are the right investments, made at a moment when the evidence of danger is mounting. What remains is commitment. The region has gone from zero to a respectable beginning, with more in the pipeline. The task now is to complete it, sustain it and, above all, trust it. In the mountains, time is the one resource that cannot be recovered, and science is how we buy it.