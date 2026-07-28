Schools reopen after extended summer break

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, July 27: Schools across Jammu and Kashmir reopened today after an extended summer break, with students returning to classrooms amid improved weather conditions.

Normal academic activities resumed at most schools, with teachers focusing on helping students settle back into the routine after the prolonged vacation.

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Students expressed happiness at meeting their classmates and returning to studies, while schools indicated that academic work would gradually pick up pace in the coming days.

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In schools across Summer Zone of Jammu Division, the vacations began last month and were initially scheduled to end on July 23. However, in view of the adverse weather conditions, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced a further extension of the vacation until July 26 to ensure the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

In Kashmir also, schools reopened today after a 21-day summer vacation, with students returning to classrooms as regular academic activities resumed following multiple extensions of the break due to extreme weather conditions.

School campuses came alive early in the morning as cheerful students reunited with classmates and teachers. Parents also expressed relief over the reopening, saying the extended vacation had been necessary due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Students said they were excited to be back after spending three weeks at home, adding that classroom learning was far more effective than staying at home.

The summer vacation in Kashmir began on July 6 and was initially scheduled to end on July 19. However, as temperatures remained unusually high, the School Education Department extended the break until July 22. Before schools could reopen, continuous rainfall lashed several parts of Kashmir. In view of the adverse weather conditions, the vacations were further extended until July 26.