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Home / Govt Orders / Schools In Udhampur Closed For Three Days As Heavy Rains Continue To Lash The District

Schools In Udhampur Closed For Three Days As Heavy Rains Continue To Lash The District

Udhampur, Jul 21: Amid continued heavy rainfall and forecasts of more inclement weather, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across Udhampur district for three days as a precautionary measure. ...

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Daily Excelsior
03:26 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Udhampur, Jul 21: Amid continued heavy rainfall and forecasts of more inclement weather, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across Udhampur district for three days as a precautionary measure.

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