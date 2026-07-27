Schools In Poonch Closed For Students Tomorrow; Staff Asked To Report For Duty

JAMMU, July 27: The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Poonch, has ordered that all Government and recognised private educational institutions in the district will remain open on July 28 only for teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to a circular issued by the CEO, all staff members have been directed to report to their respective institutions and carry out essential administrative, academic, safety, preparedness and other institutional duties.

However, no student will attend or be allowed to attend any educational institution on the day until further orders, the circular said.