Schools In Flood-Affected Jammu Areas To Reopen Only After Safety Inspections, Directs DSEJ
JAMMU, Jul 23: Following heavy rains and flooding across the Jammu division, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) has issued strict guidelines prohibiting all Government, private, and coaching institutions from resuming physical classes without thorough safety assessments. For additional...
JAMMU, Jul 23: Following heavy rains and flooding across the Jammu division, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) has issued strict guidelines prohibiting all Government, private, and coaching institutions from resuming physical classes without thorough safety assessments.
For additional information, read this order....
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