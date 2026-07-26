Schools Damaged By Heavy Rains To Remain Locked Until Repaired: Jammu Divisional Commissioner

Jammu, Jul 26: Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that school buildings found unsafe or damaged due to recent rains are immediately locked and kept out of use until necessary repairs are completed, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

All chief agriculture officers have also been directed to assess the crop damage suffered by farmers in the affected areas and submit a report at the earliest for extending due assistance, the spokesman said.

The directions were issued during a review meeting chaired by the divisional commissioner to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains across all districts of the Jammu division. The meeting also reviewed the progress of restoration works, relief measures, and the overall response of the district administrations, the spokesman said.

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Emphasising that student safety must remain paramount, the divisional commissioner instructed the authorities to identify vulnerable school buildings without delay and prevent their use until they are declared structurally safe after repairs.

Kumar directed the Managing Director of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited to ensure that all restoration works pertaining to damaged power infrastructure are completed on a priority basis so that supply to affected areas is normalised at the earliest.

Reviewing the pace of relief operations, he took stock of the ex-gratia disbursement to affected families across all districts and directed deputy commissioners to expedite the process so that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

At least 27 people lost their lives and six others remain missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Ramban districts since July 19.

With more rains forecast on July 29 and 30, the divisional commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to arrange essential commodities, including foodgrains, LPG cylinders and other items of daily use, well in advance so that there is no disruption in supply during the spell, the spokesman said.

He also directed the Health Department to ensure sufficient stock of medicines at all health facilities in vulnerable areas and to position adequate medical staff so that any emergency can be met promptly.

Kumar underlined the need to strengthen flood protection measures and ensure public safety.

He directed that roads closed due to landslides, shooting stones or damage be restored and opened for traffic on a war-footing basis, and directed the departments concerned to take up immediate repair and desilting of drains and water channels to prevent water-logging in case of further rains.

He directed that the water level of rivers, streams and nallahs across the division be kept under constant watch and that people be alerted well in time in case of any eventuality.

The divisional commissioner assured that the administration is prepared to deal with any emergency arising out of the prevailing weather and appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administrations and follow advisories. (Agencies)