School Principal faces transfer in child safety case

CWC finds serious safeguarding lapses

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar has directed the management of a private school in the city to transfer its Principal after finding serious lapses in the institution's handling of a complaint involving alleged sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation of a 10-year-old student.

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The committee, comprising Chairperson Dr Khair Ul Nisa and Members Nuzhat Un Nisa and Beenish Kazmi, observed that meaningful remedial measures were initiated only after it took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

In its order, the CWC held that the school's child protection and safeguarding mechanisms were inadequate to ensure timely identification, reporting and intervention in child protection concerns.

It observed that there appeared to have been negligence and omission on the part of the Principal in discharging his duty of care.

It also said the matter was not handled in the manner expected of the head of an educational institution.

The proceedings were initiated after the CWC received information on June 2 that a Class V student had allegedly been subjected to repeated sexual harassment, bullying, intimidation, inappropriate conduct and death threats by a senior student on the school premises.

After examining the complaint and the parents' statements, the committee declared the child a "Child in Need of Care and Protection" under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

In its written response, the school denied that any allegation of sexual abuse had been reported before the committee's intervention.

It said an internal inquiry found that a student had shared the name of an age-restricted website with the younger child.

It added that counselling, parental involvement and behavioural monitoring were initiated thereafter.

However, after considering the parents' statements, counselling reports and the Social Investigation Report, the committee concluded that the victim had suffered severe emotional distress and psychological trauma.

It observed that the school's institutional response began only after the CWC intervened.

Directing the transfer of the Principal, the CWC said he must undergo certified training on child rights, child protection laws, safeguarding standards and mandatory reporting before being assigned charge of any educational institution.

It also directed the school management to strengthen its child protection policy, establish robust anti-bullying and safeguarding mechanisms, and conduct an independent inquiry into whether similar incidents had occurred in the institution.

The committee further directed the school to reinstate both the victim and the alleged child, ensure their continued education in a safe environment, provide sustained psychological counselling and protect them from discrimination or stigma.

It declined to recommend registration of an FIR against the alleged child, noting that he was below 12 years of age and that a rehabilitative approach was consistent with the principles of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CWC also directed the Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, to ensure periodic child safeguarding audits in all recognised schools under its jurisdiction.

The school has been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.