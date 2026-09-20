School of ECE organizes orientation programme for 2026 batch students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: The School of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, organized an orientation programme for the newly admitted 2026 batch of B Tech. ECE students at LT-3.

The programme aimed to familiarize students with the School's academic environment, regulations, curriculum, specializations, infrastructure, and the skills required for a successful university journey.

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The programme was led by Dr Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, Head, School of ECE, along with Professor Kumud Ranjan Jha, Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Professor Sumit Gupta, Controller of Examinations; Dr Purnima Hajra; Dr Shashi Bhushan Kothwal; Dr Swastik Gupta; Dr Vikram Singh; Dr Ghanshyam Singh; Dr Randhir Sah; and Ekta Jolly, faculty members of the School of ECE.

Technical support was provided by Bhawani Singh, Senior Technical Assistant, and Sanjeev Wadhawan, Technical Assistant. Students were briefed on academic regulations and Honours specializations in Embedded Systems and Networks, Multimedia, Millimeter Wave, and VLSI Design.

Faculty members emphasized that the four-year programme is a limited but valuable period for developing strong technical and practical skills. Students were encouraged to follow a clear academic plan, maintain consistency, and develop competencies that can support future placements and higher education. The faculty also highlighted the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an assistive learning tool, cautioning students against complete dependence on AI, which may hinder independent thinking and skill development. The importance of communication, social behaviour, friendship, and professional networking during campus life was also discussed.

The event was coordinated by student coordinator Pankaj Prabhakar, with significant organizational support from Sanjeev Suri, Office Assistant, School of ECE.