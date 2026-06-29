School Education Deptt proposes merit based transfer policy, fixed tenures

Draft mentions zoning of schools, transfer point matrix

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, June 28: Proposing an online merit based transfer system and mandatory rotation for fixed tenures across five geographical zones, the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has unveiled a draft Transfer Policy-2026.

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The draft policy seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for regulating transfers of Teachers, Masters, Lecturers, Headmasters, Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and equivalent categories serving under the School Education Department.

As per the proposed policy, transfers and postings will ordinarily be processed through a designated Online Transfer Portal. The department will notify an annual transfer schedule after the conclusion of each academic session, with the process expected to be completed before the beginning of the next academic session.

The policy proposes introduction of an online Transfer Assessment Matrix (TAM) and classification of educational institutions into five Zones—Zone-I, II, III, IV and V. Employees will be rotated across these zones on the basis of their points in the assessment matrix.

Zone-I will comprise the schools located within the municipal limits of district headquarters, while Zone-II will cover schools situated outside municipal limits but within 20 kilometres of the district headquarters. Zone-III will include schools located beyond 20 kilometres and up to 40 kilometres from district headquarters.

Zone-IV will comprise institutions situated beyond 40 kilometres from district headquarters requiring change of residence, as well as schools not connected by a motorable road and one-way walking distance from the nearest motorable road is seven kilometres or more.

Zone-V consists of notified inaccessible areas identified by the Government. These include; Marwah, Dachhan, Warwan and Paddar in Kishtwar, Mahore and Chassana in Reasi, Khwass in Rajouri, Malhar and Bani in Kathua, Bhalesa in Doda, Gool and Khari in Ramban, Gurez in Bandipora, Aishmuqam in Anantnag, Uri in Baramulla, Karnah Sector, Keran, Kralpora, Kupwara, Machil and Trehgam in Kupwara district.

Under the proposed norms, employees posted in Zone-I, II and III institutions will ordinarily have tenure of three years at a particular institution, while those serving in difficult areas falling under Zone-IV and Zone-V will have shorter tenures of two years and one year respectively.

The policy provides that employees completing their tenure in Zone-V areas will become eligible for immediate rotation outside such areas and preferential consideration for suitable vacancies in Zone –I or II, subject to administrative requirements.

Officers holding administrative positions, including CEOs, Principals, Headmasters, ZEOs and equivalent posts, will ordinarily have a tenure of two years at a particular station, extendable up to a maximum of three years, subject to the administrative requirements. Employees promoted to higher posts will, as far as practicable, be considered for placement in difficult zones (III, IV or V), unless exempted by the Administrative Department for recorded reasons.

The annual transfer process will be based on a point-based Transfer Assessment Matrix. Employees will receive weightage for service rendered in difficult areas (four points for each year service rendered in Zone-V and two points for each year service in Zone IV areas), age (eight points for 55 years or above), widow/divorcee/single parent (eight points), disabilities (upto 15 points), Government service of spouse (five points), teacher awards (five points), academic performance (five points), serious illness (10 points), impending retirement and other relevant factors (five points each). The matrix carries a maximum of 100 points.

The draft policy proposes April for publication of anticipated vacancies and staffing position, May for submission of applications and preferences, June for publication of provisional and final merit lists, and June-July for issuance of transfer orders and completion of adjustments.

The draft policy also proposes scientific staff rationalization based on pupil-teacher ratio, subject requirements, enrolment strength, geographical accessibility and institutional needs. Surplus staff identified through rationalization exercises may be redeployed to schools facing shortages, irrespective of their period of stay at the existing place of posting. However, rationalization will not be allowed to completely deplete teaching staff in any institution or adversely affect core academic activities.

The Directorate concerned will maintain updated databases regarding staff strength, vacancies, posting history and subject-wise requirements to facilitate evidence-based rationalization and manpower planning.

The draft policy categorizes transfers into General Transfers, Mutual Transfers, Administrative Transfers, Compassionate and Priority Transfers, and Special Rotation Transfers.

General transfers will be conducted through an annual exercise based on completion of tenure, merit points earned by employees, availability of vacancies and other prescribed criteria. Mutual transfers between employees of the same cadre and comparable posts may be allowed subject to conditions and approval of competent authorities.

Administrative transfers may be carried out at any time in cases of staff imbalance, manpower rationalization, subject-specific requirements, poor institutional performance, creation of new institutions, merger or closure of institutions or other administrative needs.

Compassionate transfers may be considered in cases involving serious medical conditions, benchmark disabilities, widowhood, security concerns or other exceptional humanitarian grounds, subject to verification of supporting documents.

The proposed policy provides special consideration for employees where both spouses are in Government service, employees nearing retirement, single parents, widows, female employees and persons with benchmark disabilities, subject to availability of vacancies and institutional requirements. Employees aged 58 years and above will ordinarily not be posted in Zone-IV or Zone-V areas except under compelling administrative circumstances.

Inter-cadre transfers on medical, security or marriage grounds have also been provided under specific conditions, with protection of lien, seniority and promotional prospects in the parent cadre. The employees, who are due for consideration for promotion will not be eligible for mutual inter-cadre transfer.

A three-tier grievance redressal system has also been proposed at institutional, district and UT levels. Employees can approach the Head of Institution, concerned Chief Education Officer and finally the UT-level Transfer Review Committee for resolution of grievances related to transfers. Representations are proposed to be disposed of, as far as practicable, within 15 days.

The School Education Department has placed the draft Transfer Polict-2026 in the public domain, inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders within a period of 15 days.