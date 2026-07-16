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Home / Latest News / School Education Dept Nominates 20 Officers For District-Wise HRM Data Collection

School Education Dept Nominates 20 Officers For District-Wise HRM Data Collection

Jammu, Jul 16: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has nominated 20 senior officers to oversee the district-wise collection of Human Resource Management (HRM) data and other related information across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:42 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jul 16: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has nominated 20 senior officers to oversee the district-wise collection of Human Resource Management (HRM) data and other related information across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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