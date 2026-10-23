School Education Dept constitutes Transfer Review Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: School Education Department today constituted a five-member Union Territory Level Transfer Review Committee, headed by Special Secretary of the Department.

The committee will consider grievances referred to the UT level under the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism prescribed by the Transfer Policy-2026 and examine the grievances in the context of the applicable policy provisions, the ground urged by the aggrieved employees and the action taken by the institutional or district level, as applicable.

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The committee will ascertain whether the impugned action or decision is consistent with the prescribed transfer policy, applicable eligibility conditions and established administrative procedure and place its considered recommendations before the Competent Authority for appropriate orders.

Members of the committee include, Additional Secretary to the Government (dealing with Gazetted /Non Gazetted matters, as applicable); Deputy Secretary (dealing with Gazetted/Non-Gazetted matters)' Under Secretary (dealing with gazetted/Non-gazetted matters), any other officer/official dealing with the subject.