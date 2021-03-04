School Education Dept announces four tier Covid monitoring mechanism

‘Teams to ensure frequent cleaning of schools, spraying of disinfectants’

SRINAGAR: The School Education Department on Thursday constituted a four-tier COVID-19 monitoring team to make certain observance of prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in schools.

The four-tier COVID-19 monitoring team, Joint Director Central and north have been asked to keep a tab on Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

For the Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts, JD south have been designated to monitor the situation, JD Samagra Shiksha have been asked to monitor the Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts and PO have been directed to monitor the adherence of COVID-19 SOPs in Budgam district.

Besides the four-tier monitoring team, the School Education Department in an order has said that District Institute of Educational Trainings (DIET’s) along with the DRGs shall also formulate monitoring teams.

The government has directed the four-tier monitoring team to ensure frequent cleanliness and disinfection of school infrastructure and equipment, proper waste management, wearing of mask and maintenance of hand hygiene by students and teachers

It also said that the concerned officials have been asked to ensure maintaining of physical distance of 2 meter by students and teachers at all places in the school (Inside the classroom, in the ground, in corridors, at stairs, entry and exit points, during mid day meals, presence of hand washing stations, separate toilet facilities soaps and sanitizers in the school

The government also said that there should be ban of congregations in schools that is discouragement of sharing of student’s belongings, meals etcetera and sanitization of school transport and maintain physical distance and other COVID-19 SOPs during commuting of students and ensuring mental wellbeing of students.