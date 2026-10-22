J&K School Education Department Constitutes UT-Level Transfer Review Committee

JAMMU, Oct 22: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s School Education Department has constituted a Union Territory-Level Transfer Review Committee.

Headed by the Special Secretary to the Government of the School Education Department (MAB) as Chairperson, the committee includes additional and deputy secretaries, an under secretary as member secretary, and optional co-opted members.

This panel is tasked with addressing employee grievances under the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism of the Transfer Policy-2026, examining cases against policy provisions, and submitting considered recommendations to the competent authority.