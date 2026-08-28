School Children Tie Rakhi On PM, High-Five Him On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan and expressed hope that the auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives.

Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.

The prime minister shared photos and a video on Instagram showing the children tying rakhis. In the video, he was seen warmly interacting with the young visitors, shaking hands and high-fiving with them.

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"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," Modi wrote in an X post in Hindi.

He also wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal.

"Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," he wrote in the post.

On his interaction with children, he wrote, "High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM".

One of the children asked the prime minister what his childhood dream was. Modi replied, "Aap logo ko milna" (To meet you all).

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie vibrant threads, or rakhis, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their heartfelt prayers and well wishes, and brothers reciprocate with thoughtful gifts and a promise to protect them under all circumstances.