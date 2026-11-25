Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 24: Police claimed to have solved a school burglary case within days of its reporting, arresting the accused and recovering all 15 stolen Central Processing Units (CPUs) valued at approximately Rs 3.50 lakh.

The burglary had come into notice on November 21, 2026 after Police Station Majalta received a formal complaint from Rehm Din of Sundla, Chairman of Ayesha International School, Khoon, reporting that unidentified miscreants had broken into the school's computer laboratory and decamped with 15 CPUs.

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Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, a case vide FIR No. 158/2026 under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Majalta, and an intensive investigation was launched.

During the course of the investigation, a dedicated police team from PS Majalta meticulously analyzed CCTV footage from the school premises and surrounding areas. Through technical analysis and human intelligence, the team zeroed in on a suspect-identified as Sahil Singh, son of Naresh Singh, resident of Sundla, Tehsil Majalta, District Udhampur-who was captured on camera transporting the stolen equipment out of the school building.

Following sustained efforts, the police team apprehended the accused. During interrogation, Sahil Singh confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had disposed of the stolen computer hardware in Pathankot, Punjab.

Acting promptly on his disclosure, the police team conducted follow-up raids and successfully recovered all 15 stolen CPUs, valued at roughly Rs 3.50 lakh.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway to ascertain any wider nexus or involvement of receivers of stolen property.