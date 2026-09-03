Srinagar, Sep 3: Police on Thursday attached several properties including a school linked to proscribed terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police attached two buildings, six shops and two kanals of land in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, after completion of due legalities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a spokesman said.

He said the properties surfaced during investigation into a case under various sections of the UAPA registered at Sopore police station.

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Sustained investigation, scrutiny of official and revenue records and verification through concerned authorities established a link between the premises and the JeI, the spokesman said.

He said based on a detailed dossier submitted by police, the Kashmir divisional commissioner, in an order dated August 12, notified the premises of Islamia Model School, Dooru (closed since 2022), comprising two double-storied buildings, six shops and two kanals of land, under the UAPA.

The spokesman said on the request of police, the Baramulla district magistrate issued necessary orders under the UAPA.

In pursuance of the orders, police, accompanied by the executive magistrate, carried out the attachment of the notified properties, he said.

The action is the outcome of sustained investigation aimed at identifying and legally proceeding against properties and assets linked to proscribed organisations and associated networks, he added. (Agencies)