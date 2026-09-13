SCERT holds workshop on child protection manual for schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Divisional Office Jammu, along with the National Development Foundation (NDF) and UNICEF India, today held a consultation workshop on developing a Child Protection Manual for schools in Jammu and Kashmir at Kissan Kendra, Talab Tillo, here.

The programme was held under the leadership of Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director, SCERT J&K, and guidance of Prof (Dr) Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director, SCERT J&K, Divisional Office Jammu.

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Chief Education Officers, Principals of DIETs, Heads of Institutions, representatives of Sainik School, Mission Vatsalya, DCPU, a JJB member and the CWC Chairperson participated in the programme.

Retired IFS officer Suresh Gupta, who happens to be the Chairperson of State Water Resources and Regulatory Authority, was Chief Guest on the occasion and Anwar-ul-Haq, SSP, Anti Narcotics, Jammu, was the Guest of Honour.

Prof Sindhu Kapoor welcomed the guests and stressed the need for institutionalising child protection practices in schools.

Rajiv Khajuria, Honorary Patron, NDF J&K, delivered the keynote address, while Hilal Bhat, Child Protection Specialist, J&K, UNICEF, gave the technical address on prevention, early identification, reporting and referral.

Mohammad Anwar-ul-Haq stressed institutional vigilance and coordinated intervention.

Suresh Gupta called for a practical, context-specific manual and stronger inter-departmental coordination.

Dr Nancy Mengi of Central University of Jammu and Manish Jain, Programme Director, NDF, were resource persons.

The programme was coordinated by Rajni Kumari, with Parshotam Singh and Yogesh Kumar as Associate Coordinators.

The NDF team included Arti Sharma, CEO, NDF, J&K, Nisha Pandita, Tarun Sharma, Sahil Singh and Shivans Gupta. Monica Sharma and Manu Vasudeva moderated the sessions.

Support was extended by Rakesh Chobber, Paawan Vivek, Rukhsana, Arsh, Ashok Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Meena, Madhu, Sonika and Ruchi. Rajni Kumari presented the vote of thanks.