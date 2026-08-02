SCERT conducts induction training program for newly appointed Lecturers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The SCERT J&K Divisional Office, Jammu successfully concluded the seven-day induction training programme for newly appointed Lecturers of Jammu Division.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director, SCERT J&K, Jammu, with the objective of equipping newly appointed Lecturers with the pedagogical, professional, technological, and leadership competencies required to meet the evolving demands of school education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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The programme was inaugurated by Prof Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director, SCERT J&K Jammu Division, who called upon the newly appointed lecturers to uphold the values of integrity, innovation, and academic excellence while embracing reflective practice and lifelong learning to realise the transformative goals of NEP 2020.

The seven-day programme comprised a series of enriching and interactive sessions delivered by eminent academicians, educationists, and subject experts. The sessions covered diverse themes including Professional Behaviour and Workplace Etiquettes, Vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Introduction to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its Importance, Leave Rules, DIKSHA and NISHTHA, PM eVIDYA, Cyber Security, Academic Planning and Classroom Management, J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules and Financial Rules, JKCPIS, JKHRMS, and JKPAYSYS, AEBAS and Digital Attendance Portal, ICT-enabled Teaching (Virtual Labs), Financial Literacy and National Pension System (NPS), Gender Sensitization, and Child Protection Guidelines.

The deliberations were led by eminent resource persons, with Gurdev Kumar, Joint Director, DSEJ, providing an overview of the School Education System. Other resource persons included, Mohd Arshad (Chief Accounts Officer, SED Jammu), Arti Gupta, Manu Vasudeva, Suresh Goria, Vivek Jandial, Dr Balgar Singh, Navneet Gupta, Rakesh Chobber, Monica Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Gupta, Financial Education Trainer J&K, Dr Jagdish Raj Panotra and Isha Chowdhary.

The programme was coordinated by Arti Gupta as Programme Convenor, with Monica Sharma and Manu Vasudeva serving as Co-Convenors, while Vivek Jandial managed the technical coordination. The organising team comprised Rukhsana Gulbadan, Sanjay Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Dr Balgar Singh, and Sonika. The programme culminated with a valedictory session, graced by the presence of Joint Director, SCERT, Jammu Division.