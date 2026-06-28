Latti (Udhampur, J&K), Jun 28: Nestled amid dense deodar and pine forests, the picturesque and largely unexplored village of Latti in Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district is steadily emerging as one of Jammu and Kashmir's newest tourist destinations.

Known for its lush green meadows, towering pine trees, cascading waterfalls, and serene surroundings, Latti is attracting nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts seeking to explore offbeat destinations.

Situated around 150 km from Jammu city, the village offers pleasant weather and breathtaking landscapes, making it an ideal destination for travellers seeking peace and natural beauty.

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"Thanks to social media, Latti has finally come into the spotlight," said a local shopkeeper.

"Tourists from the Jammu region as well as different parts of the country have started visiting the village," he said.

However, locals believe that the area's growing popularity must be matched with improved infrastructure.

Perched along the scenic Dudu-Basantgarh road, Latti serves as the first major stop for visitors heading towards the equally picturesque destinations of Dudu and Basantgarh.

Despite the growing tourist interest, residents say the region's infrastructure needs significant improvement to support sustained tourism growth.

"Latti needs better tourism facilities, improved road connectivity, and stronger infrastructure," said a resident. "Although road conditions have improved over the past few years, ongoing road widening and repair work should be completed quickly to accommodate the increasing number of visitors," he said and expressed confidence that Latti, along with Dudu and Basantgarh, would soon become major tourist destinations in the region.

Located on the Dudu-Basantgarh road, Latti serves as the first major stop for tourists travelling towards these scenic destinations.

Popular attractions in and around the area include Manju Top, the revered Vasuki Nag Temple, Shivgali and several pristine waterfalls nestled amid dense forests.

"If you love nature and peace, you must visit Latti," he said.

Another shopkeeper said the region has immense tourism potential and can earn a distinct place on the tourism map if properly promoted.

"Tourist footfall through Mantalai has increased significantly, and many visitors now prefer staying in this beautiful and unexplored destination," he said. "Further development is essential to boost tourism and support local growth."

Aryan Mahajan, owner of Hotel Diamond, said Latti is gradually gaining recognition as a tourist destination.

"Along with basic amenities, additional facilities should be developed to make Latti more accessible and popular across the country," he said.

He stressed the importance of better road connectivity and called for more hotels, fuel stations, ATMs, and other essential services to support the growing tourism sector.

"The entire Udhampur region is blessed with unexplored destinations. Latti, Dudu, and Basantgarh are among the most beautiful places, and their tourism potential should be fully developed by providing the necessary facilities for visitors," he added.

Mahajan also urged the government to promote the region by introducing adventure sports, cultural activities, quality eateries, accommodation facilities, and improved road infrastructure.

MLA Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia said the government is committed to developing Latti as a major tourist destination.

"Latti is a beautiful place, and road connectivity is being improved," he said.

He informed that better roads and infrastructure remain a key focus in the constituency. "The four-lane highway from Sudhmahadev to Mantalai has already been sanctioned, and in the next phase, the Mantalai-Latti highway will also be developed."

The MLA said the homestay concept has already been introduced in the area as part of efforts to boost tourism.

He also highlighted awareness programmes being conducted in schools, encouraging students to become ambassadors for promoting Udhampur's unexplored destinations.

"Social media is one of the best platforms to showcase these beautiful places," he said.

Appealing to travellers and nature lovers, Mankotia said, "We invite everyone to visit Latti, Dudu, and Basantgarh to experience the unmatched beauty, peace, and hospitality these destinations have to offer." (Agencies)