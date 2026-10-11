Scared Modi Govt imposes undeclared emergency: Cong 

‘Frustrated BJP protesting against Oppn’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that a frustrated ruling party is shouting over and protesting against opposition Congress while a scared Modi Government has imposed undeclared emergency in the national capital and elsewhere to stop the leaders and activists trying to join the ongoing struggle for democracy in Delhi.

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Reacting to the BJP's protests against opposition Congress, JKPCC chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma termed it as utter frustration of ruling party, which is probably witnessed first time in the democratic history of our country.

The large scale protests in the entire country against the " Vote Chori " and the media expose about this fact as how blatantly the norms have been violated by the CEC under the command of Government to give electoral benefits to the ruling party, has caused frustration amongst the cadres of BJP.

The state of undeclared emergency in the national capital and elsewhere in BJP ruled states reflects the fear of the Modi Government to curb all democratic means of showing peaceful dissent, which is fully guaranteed by the constitution, is a sign of utter fear and frustration in the Government.

Sharma said that all such attempts of the Centre Government, which has already detained a large number of peaceful protestors in the capital, shall fail and more and more people will take to streets to save democracy, till CEC resigns and the electoral system is freed from the Government’s clutches and control.