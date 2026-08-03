SC to hear pleas on police action today

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas alleging police brutality during the recent protests against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leaks.

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will be hearing the pleas in which the court had indicated that it might constitute an SIT headed by a former Supreme Court judge for a probe into the allegations made by protestors, pellet gun victims and to ascertain whether the attacks on policemen were carried out by students or some "miscreants".

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On July 28, the top court had restrained states from taking any coercive action against protesters and directed them to release those under 18 on the condition that none should have any criminal antecedents.

The top court had observed that a fair and independent probe in the matter was required and whosoever committed excesses, took law into their hands should be taken to task. It had directed, "All states are hereby instructed to release children under the age of 18, who have been reported to be arrested or detained in connection with the ongoing protests and who do not possess any criminal antecedents."

The top court had said if necessary, these children shall be released upon the execution of a simple bond by themselves or their family members, especially if such a requirement is insisted upon for surety.

It had taken note of allegations such as the use of pellet guns, lathis embedded with nails, rubber bullets and electric batons on protestors resulting in severe life threatening injuries to several students and young women. (PTI)