New Delhi, Nov 24: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday pleas of activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid challenging a Delhi High Court order denying them bail in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

As per the cause list, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is likely to hear the matter.

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

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The petition by Imam contended that the chargesheet was filed on September 25, 2020, in which 18 accused face trial and the prosecution has cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses.

Khalid, in his plea, also cited the failure to examine protected witnesses and said the expiry of the one-year embargo would mean that his continued incarceration would violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Imam submitted that despite spending six years and nine months as undertrial, the prosecution has failed to examine even a single witness.

The Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in a case under UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Observing that it was bound by "judicial discipline", the high court said it could not modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order, which had asked the two accused to seek bail either after the examination of protected witnesses or the expiry of one year, whichever was earlier.

Khalid and Imam challenged the trial court's July 4 decision rejecting their bail pleas for the third time since their arrest.

The trial court had rejected the bail applications, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant any relief.

The high court had noted that while denying bail to the two accused in January, the top court had said their roles were distinct from the other co-accused, and they were the "ideological drivers" of the alleged conspiracy.

Khalid and Imam have been booked under UAPA on allegations of being among the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activist Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, being investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020, while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

On September 2, 2025, a high court division bench denied bail to Khalid and Imam.

On January 5, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict but granted relief to co-accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria had then observed that there was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the UAPA.

The top court, while rejecting their contention of delay in trial, had said Khalid and Imam, who have been in jail since 2020, could file fresh bail applications after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from the date of the order.

On May 22, the Supreme Court granted six-month interim bail to co-accused Abdul Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmad and referred the issue of prolonged incarceration of undertrials under the UAPA, in view of the stringent prerequisites for bail, to a larger bench. (Agencies)