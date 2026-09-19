SC tells J&K to implement Shetty pay benefits from 2003

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Supreme Court has said it is “high time” the Jammu and Kashmir administration gives retrospective effect to the recommendations of the Shetty Pay Commission from April 1, 2003, after a High Court Sub-Committee identified 1,261 District Judiciary employees for retrospective service benefits.

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A Bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan was hearing Special Leave Petitions filed by the UT of J&K against Saif Din and others.

According to the Sub-Committee’s updated data, 646 cases from Kashmir Division and 615 from Jammu Division were identified for retrospective benefits. The tentative financial implication was assessed at Rs 69.63 crore for Kashmir and Rs 68.49 crore for Jammu, taking the aggregate to approximately Rs 138.12 crore.

The Supreme Court observed that the Sub-Committee had completed the assigned exercise and that the next step lay with the UT administration. “It is high time that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir now gives effect to the report of the Sub-Committee,” the Bench observed while directing retrospective implementation of the Shetty Pay Commission recommendations from April 1, 2003.

The Court noted the approximately Rs 138.12-crore financial implication but said this did not alter the requirement of giving retrospective effect to the recommendations.

The Bench also took note of a submission on behalf of Process Servers that they did not figure among the categories covered by the Sub-Committee. Senior Advocate P S Patwalia was asked to examine their status and revert on the next date.

ASG K M Natraj appeared for the UT, while P S Patwalia, Senior Advocate, appeared for the High Court. Advocate Sourabh Malhotra raised the issue concerning Process Servers.

The SLPs have been listed for further hearing on November 25, 2026.