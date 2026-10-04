SC Takes Suo Moto Note Of Proposed Relocation Of 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library

New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 5 a suo moto case on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in Delhi, which houses more than 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva will hear on Monday the case titled, "In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books-and no room in the Central Vista plan".

According to the office report, the case was registered on October 3 and said, "It is submitted that the competent authority has been pleased to direct the registration of a fresh Suo Moto Writ Petition. Accordingly, Suo Moto Writ Petition (Civil) No…has been registered."

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This comes in the wake of recent media reports highlighting that the library, currently spread over four floors in Shastri Bhawan since 1969, was facing uncertainty as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had allotted only two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

The Union housing ministry clarified that space for the library had been provided in the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway,' the Ministry had in a post on social media site 'X'. (Agencies)