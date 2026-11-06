SC stays criminal proceedings against Dr Shashi Sudan in dual DoB case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Supreme Court has stayed further criminal proceedings against Dr Shashi Sudan in a case involving allegations of using two different dates of birth for admission to an MBBS course and entry into Government service.

A Bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi passed the order, while hearing Shashi Sudan's Special Leave Petition (Criminal) challenging the August 29, 2026 judgment of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

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The complaint against Sudan concerns the use of two dates of birth---April 8, 1964, for securing admission to the MBBS course, and April 8, 1965, as recorded in her matriculation certificate and subsequently reflected in her service records.

Appearing before the Supreme Court, Senior Advocates Gaurav Pachnanda and Ranjit Kumar along with other counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that April 8, 1964, was her actual date of birth. They argued that the petitioner had applied for correction of her matriculation certificate, and the correction had been ordered as far back as 1981. However, the corrected certificate was issued only on July 4, 2023.

The petitioner's counsel further contended that there was no dishonest intention or deliberate attempt to secure any undue advantage by using different dates of birth. It was submitted that she had also sought correction of her date of birth in her service book and ultimately retired on the basis of the corrected date, without continuing in service beyond the age of superannuation calculated with reference to April 8, 1964.

On these grounds, the petitioner argued that the offences of cheating and using forged documents were not made out and that the High Court had erred in refusing to quash the criminal proceedings.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court issued notice to the respondent, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, returnable within six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on further proceedings arising out of Charge Sheet No. 45/2025, linked to FIR No. 0057/2023 registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, pending before the Court of the Electricity Magistrate, Jammu.

The matter will be considered further after the respondent's response.