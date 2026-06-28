SC, ST, OBC organizations stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Many SC, ST, OBC and similar organizations here today organized a programme and also staged a protest demonstration claiming that Constitution of the country is in danger.

The protesters claimed that they were protesting to save the democracy.

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Dr. Ritu, a leader of the protesters, claimed that every section of the Constitution is being wrongly used and the criminals along with all the wrong people are moving scot-free while the innocents are lodged in jails.

“We are on roads to save our country,” she further claimed adding that only struggle can ensure them Constitutional rights. The protesters also demanded elections in country by ballot papers.

Dr. Ritu informed that Advocate Mehmood Pracha is leading this protest in the country.

The protesters also demanded Statehood for J&K.